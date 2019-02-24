New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ TV Spot Reveals New Footage of Monsters Battling

Godzilla fans should prepare for an epic kaiju battle.

New footage from Godzilla: King of the Monsters shows Godzilla locked in giant monster combat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What the TV spot above.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the sequel to 2015’s Godzilla. It is also the third film in Legendary Picture’s MonsterVerse, following Godzilla and 2017’s Kong: Skull Island.

Principal photography on Godzilla: King of the Monsters began in Atlanta in July 2017 and continued through late September. The film will pit Godzilla against some of his most famous rival monsters, including Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. Previous footage teased some new monsters entering the fight as well. The film seems to be inspired by the 1968 kaiju classic Destroy All Monsters.

Here’s the official synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters:

“Members of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species-thought to be mere myths-rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is directed and co-written by Michael Dougherty and stars Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi.

The film will set up the crossover movie Godzilla vs. Kong. That film is being directed by Adam Wingard. Kong: Skull Island Jordan Vogt-Roberts praised Wingard’s approach to the film.

“Yeah. He’s got plenty of freedom to sort of play around with how he wants and to play around with … I always joke that my Kong was kind of like a character in a Shane Black movie in the sense that he just gets beat the fuck up by the end of the movie,” Vogt-Roberts said. “He’s just battered and scarred, and so he’s got that kind of reluctant protagonist vibe to him. I think Adam’s willing to take that anime thing and do what he needs to do as he squares off with Godzilla.”

Are you excited about Godzilla: King of the Monsters? What do you think of the new footage? Looking forward to Godzilla vs. Kong? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens in theaters on May 31, 2019.

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled to release one year later, on May 22, 2020.