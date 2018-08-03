Fan Reimagines ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer in Style of Original Japanese Films

If you weren’t already hyped for Godzilla: King of the Monsters, then a new fan-made trailer just might do the trick.

A “1964” edit of the first King of the Monsters trailer has recently made its way online, which presents the film in a style that evokes the original Godzilla films. You can check it out for yourself above!

While the actual trailer for King of the Monsters appears to have hit all the right notes, it’s hard to deny that there is something really charming about this fan edit. The film’s massive, sweeping scale gets taken into a whole other context when trying to evoke the classic Japanese monster films, and it arguably makes the money shots of all of the different monsters even more terrifying.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” director Michael Dougherty shared in a recent interview. “But there’s paranoia and endless speculation about whether he is the only one out there or whether we’re threatened by others like his kind.”

As was teased in last year’s Kong: Skull Island, there certainly are more creatures in the “Monsterverse” than its residents would probably expect, and that could lead to a major altercation.

“Godzilla is definitely big and bad this time around, but the — I’m a Godzilla fan — the guy who takes the cake this time around is King Ghidorah,” star O’Shea Jackson Jr. said in an interview earlier this year. “He gives Godzilla some work in this movie. You got to see it.”

“We got Mothra, we got Rodan, and we got King Ghidorah all in the same film.” Jackson continued. “In the last scene, between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, I promise you, you will never forget in your life.”

In addition to Jackson, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Vera Farmiga, Kyle Chandler, Ken Watanabe, Sally Hawkins, and Thomas Middleditch.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will be released in May of 2019.