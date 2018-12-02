‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Gives Best Look at New Monster Designs Yet

Godzilla: King of the Monsters recently had a major showing at Tokyo Comic Con, and after dropping a fiery new teaser along with the news that more footage would be revealed next week, the sequel gave us the best look at the new Titans.

Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah will be making their debut in the sequel, and these photos of special collectibles for the monsters give fans the most detailed look at them so far.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tamashii Nations will be releasing new Godzilla: King of the Monsters collectibles with Godzilla, and the new versions of King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Rodan joining the S.H. MonsterArts collectible line. Unfortunately, the only one with a concrete release window currently is the Godzilla figure, with pre-orders beginning January 9. The releases may not be finalized, but give us a detailed look.

While they have been obscured by darkness or smoke in the trailer, fans can now see just how much detail went into the new designs. Though the figures most likely do not capture the full intensity of the film, they are impressive even in this state. Godzilla’s design has been altered slightly from its appearance in the 2014 film with more pronounced dorsal spikes (that fans are pointing out resemble the 1954 original).

King Ghidorah has a design relatively unchanged from his Japanese iteration, though Dougherty noted during the film’s Tokyo Comic Con presentation that they had three different motion capture actors to capture the three personalities of its heads. Rodan looks more bird like, though its previously distinct beak has been blended in with a darkened red hue.

The most notable changes went to Mothra, who looks more “insect” like and less fuzzy than its more squat appearance in previous Japanese iterations. Still, it’s striking wing design makes the transition to the new film as well, with piercing eye like spots that will definitely make a statement in the full film.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”