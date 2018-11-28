‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Will Premiere New Footage Soon

Are you ready to check in on Japan’s favorite monster? Godzilla has been keeping a low profile since he hit up Hollywood in 2014, but the kaiju will return in a sequel next summer. So, if you’ve been missing the big guy, you’ll want to keep an eye open this weekend.

After all, it seems brand-new footage of Gozilla: King of the Monsters is coming, and it will be introduced by a special guest.

Over on Twitter, Godzilla‘s official Japanese account shared an update with fans. As it turns out, the series is slated to debut footage at Tokyo Comic Con 2018, and it will be prefaced with a panel featuring the film’s director.

“Director Michael Dougherty’s visit for Godzilla: King of the Monsters! On December 1, a special panel will be held at Tokyo Comic Con 2018,” the account’s latest tweet reads. “The world premiere of new footage and giant Godzilla statue will be shown. Limited edition posters and S.H. MonsterArts figures will also premiere at the event.”

Fans began speculating over the possibility of footage premiering at Tokyo Comic Con 2018 earlier this month. The annual event confirmed its schedule’s Godzilla angle, and the special panel caught the attention of fans online. As it stands, The sequel is slated to host an afternoon panel at the convention on December 1, so fans will want to keep an eye on Godzilla‘s social media pages that day should the exclusive footage go public.

Of course, this update is an exciting one for Godzilla: King of the Monsters. The sequel has been a long-time coming, and fans got their first glance at the film at San Diego Comic-Con this summer. Warner Bros. Pictures shared its debut trailer at the convention, and the clip teased the introduction of iconic kaijus like Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. Now, fans are eager to see what else Godzilla: King of the Monsters has in store, and they’ll hopefully find out more this weekend.

If you need a refresher on Legendary’s MonsterVerse sequel, you can check out the synopsis of Godzilla: King of the Monsters below:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah,” the film’s synopsis reads. “When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

