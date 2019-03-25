‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Shares Fierce New Japanese Poster

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is gearing up to be one of the biggest sequels of the year, both literally and metaphorically, so there’s a ton of pressure on it to succeed. Not only is Godzilla a big deal in the West, it’s an even bigger deal in its native country of Japan. A new poster for the film was spotted out in the wild in Japan, and it’s got a fierce presence worthy of the famous Kaiju.

The newest Japanese poster for the film combines style and fierceness by giving fans a good look at Godzilla’s familiar dorsal fins, and a cool makeover for its title font. You can check it out below.

One of the biggest changes to the sequel’s version of Godzilla is its dorsal fins, which sees more of a nostalgic take more akin to Toho’s original incarnation of the famous monster. As Godzilla rampages through a city, there’s cuts of the humans in the film below and the title font of the film hides King Ghidorah, Rodan, and Mothra within it. It’s a pretty slick look at the film in line with the rest of the sequel’s flashy advertising.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is teasing much more Kaiju action, and even more Kaiju Easter eggs hidden throughout. It’s definitely going to be one fans are waiting to see for themselves. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31 with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

