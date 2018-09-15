‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Director Responds to Film’s Rating

The new Godzilla movie is gearing up for release in May of next year, but Warner Bros. has just revealed the film already has a rating.

Don’t expect a gore fest in this one, but there will be plenty of monster-on-monster-on-monster action in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as the film will be rated PG-13 when it premieres. Director Michael Dougherty celebrated the occasion by praising the MPAA’s description and reasoning for the rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“PG-13 due to sequences of monster action violence and destruction, and for some language.” I want this on my tombstone. //t.co/ccn0lzrWvC — Mike Dougherty 🎃 (@Mike_Dougherty) September 15, 2018

Fans have started learning more and more about the sequel to the hit kanji movie, knowing which fan-favorite monsters Godzilla will face and how it will have the classic atomic breath in its arsenal this time around.

“Not without giving away too much,” Dougherty told EW he couldn’t talk about the atomic breath. “But it takes place at a very key moment and it’s a sort of call to arms.”

Many fans are excited because this sequel will feed into the events of Godzilla vs. Kong, the long-awaited big budget throwdown between the world’s most popular giant monsters. Though many are expecting the tried and true post-credits scene to set up the next film in the franchise, Dougherty teased Godzilla: King of the Monsters would include plenty of clues.

“It’s not like we’re bending over backwards to introduce Kong, but there’s definitely some bread crumbs,” the director said.

Though Kong appeared in Kong: Skull Island, which was set in the past, Godzilla showed the world’s first encounter with giant monsters, and everyone will be reeling from that event.

“The world is reacting to Godzilla in the same way we would react to any other terrifying incident, in that we are overreacting,” Dougherty said.

Other classic Toho monsters are set to appear in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, including classics like Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Rodan. A viral campaign has been teasing these giant foes for the last few months, and Dougherty has promised Rodan will get his chance in the spotlight in the new movie.

“Rodan’s been kind of a sidekick character, but I’ve always had a soft spot for him,” the director said. “In a lot of ways he’s more powerful than Godzilla. He’s like this winged A-bomb. I think we’ve done him justice.”

We’ll see these giant beasts clash when Godzilla: King of the Monsters premieres in theaters on May 31, 2019.