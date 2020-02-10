Godzilla: King of the Monsters Nominated for Controversial Razzie Award

Godzilla: King of the Monsters brought the kaiju out from his slumber not too long ago. Less than a year ago, fans met Godzilla in a rough spot as he came face to face with King Ghidorah and more. The release of the beast’s sequel did impress plenty, but others weren’t as excited about the feature. And thanks to the Golden Raspberry Awards, the Godzilla fandom is split over a certain nomination.

Recently, the beloved awards organization made an announcement directly related to Godzilla. The Razzie Awards confirmed it has nominated Godzilla: King of the Monsters for Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel. The category is meant to shame films that fail to live up to expectations, and that is what happened to this film. Well, for some that is.

Over on Twitter, a large debate is raging about whether Godzilla deserves this nod or not. After all, The Razzie Awards are famous for honoring the worst of Hollywood, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters wasn’t the worst thing to debut in 2019. In fact, Godzilla fans for the most part were pleased by the flick, but general audiences lamented its poor use of cast.

After all, the human leads of Godzilla: King of the Monsters were lacking. Not even Millie Bobby Brown could turn the ship around. Time and again, the leads made audiences inordinately frustrated, and many left theaters wishing more had been done with them. Godzilla and the beasts were all spot-on, but fans cannot agree over how the rest of the sequel fared. Of course, Godzilla will have a chance to change his reputation with fans this year when Godzilla vs Kong debuts, so audiences can prepare their review ballots now.

You can see Godzilla run amok in Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD, and directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.