Godzilla: King of the Monsters Releases Early Soundtrack Singles

Godzilla: King of the Monsters will roll into theaters this month, and fans are ready to see what it has in store. Of course, there are those eager to hear the sequel’s singles, and a first listen has been released of the film’s epic soundtrack.

And if you like what you hear, then the rest of the soundtrack will be out soon enough.

Recently, iTunes went live with its pre-order of the Godzilla: King of the Monsters soundtrack. The full album is set to drop on May 24 to celebrate the monstrous sequel, but two singles have gone live ahead of time to satiate fans. Oh, and it just so happens that System of a Down is tied to one of the tracks.

Currently, “Godzilla” and “Old Rivals” has gone live on iTunes for fans to check out. The latter song comes in at about 3.5 minutes and appears to allude to the rivalry set between Godzilla and Ghidorah. As for the track “Godzilla”, the song is the first on the album, and the 3-minute track features Serj Tankian from System of a Down.

Both of the tracks are epic with their rock influences and deep chants. “Godzilla” benefits from Tankian’s iconic vocals, and its wired sound will amp up even the most novice of fans. The other track is purely instrumental, and Bear McCreary pulled a truly intense arrangement together for this track.

In total, the sequel’s soundtrack will feature 26 songs, and there are some intriguing single titles fans will want to notice. “Goodbye Old Friend” sounds ominous while “King of the Monsters” and “The First Gods” sound larger than life. So, if you are wanting to scope out this soundtrack in full, it will be available for download or purchase starting May 24.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

