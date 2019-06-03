Godzilla: King of the Monsters Kills Off Several Major Characters

Godzilla: King of the Monsters had to get a lot done as it’s a crucial step in setting up the big confrontation against King Kong for Godzilla vs. Kong, and while some characters will be making their way to the sequel you can’t have too packed of a cast for such a big fight. Like 2014’s Godzilla, the sequel features several surprising deaths as characters become casualties of the many Kaiju battles throughout the film.

Not only do some major characters bite the bullet during the course of the film, some of the Kaiju don’t make it to the end either. Read on for more on who dies, but there are obviously some major spoilers for Godzilla: King of the Monsters below!

The first of the notable deaths comes early in the film when King Ghidorah is first awakened in Antartica. Though it seems like all of the characters make it through this initial attack alive, it’s revealed that Dr. Vivienne Graham (Sally Hawkins) has died off-screen and Dr. Ishiro Serizawa (Ken Watanabe) is mourning over a picture of her labeling her as deceased.

Speaking of Serizawa, he unfortunately does not make it either. But his death is far more integral to the story. When Godzilla is out of nuclear power and gathering his energy in a dangerous pocket hidden inside the Earth, Serizawa detonates a nuclear bomb in front of it in order to better charge its nuclear energy. His sacrifice is not in vain, either, as Godzilla eventually does win.

And speaking of sacrifices, Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga) also sacrifices her life for her ex-husband and daughter. When Godzilla’s battle against Ghidorah goes South at the climax of the film, Russell distracts Ghidorah long enough for her family to get away. She soon dies when Godzilla, whose nuclear power has been boosted by Mothra, unleashes a powerful explosion and she’s caught in the center of it.

The human casualties aren’t the only major deaths, however, as two big Kaiju do not survive until the end of the film. Mothra is struck by one of Ghidorah’s attacks, and gives its life in order to boost Godzilla into his “Burning Godzilla” form (which causes the explosion that kills Russell). And of course, with King Ghidorah challenging Godzilla for the Alpha position, Ghidorah loses in a brutal fashion. Godzilla tears Ghidorah’s heads apart, and eats it as a final show of dominance at the end of the film.

With these deaths, the table is certainly set for the final film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse quadrilogy, but until then you can still see Godzilla: King of the Monsters in theaters. Directed by Michael Dougherty, the film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.” You can read ComicBook.com’s spoiler-free review of the film here.