These Chubby Godzilla Toys Have Fans Going Nuts

Godzilla is one of pop culture’s most terrifying monsters, but that has not stopped fans from loving the atomic beast. Over the years, the kaiju has become a symbol of destruction whose fans number in the millions. Now, those fans can take some new Godzilla merchandise home, but they better prepare themselves.

These new toys are adorably cute and too chubby for words.

Recently, a user on Twitter brought attention to the cute pieces. Dave Scheidt let fans know that Japan has some new blind bag Godzilla toys, and they feature the creature in all sorts of scenes.

As you can see above, the miniature toys sees Godzilla looking cuter than ever. One of the toys has the monster spouting out a spray of atomic breath, but that is about as intense as they get. The rest of the toys are just cute, and they see Godzilla living his best chibi life.

Two of the figures available have Godzilla posing as he either stands still or runs away. Another shows the icon sitting in some water with a rubber ducky acting as his kaiju companion. Finally, the remaining two figures shows Godzilla hugging a skyscraper while the other sees the monster flat on the ground crying after taking a tumble.

For those curious about the toys, they are as soft as they look. The blind box toys are made of plushy rubber-vinyl and stand at about 3″ tall. Not only are the Godzilla toys officially licensed, but fans can nab a box for about $13 USD. So if these adorable toys have you feeling a certain sort of way about Godzilla, then you better nab them before they go underground.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, and more. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”