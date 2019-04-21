New ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer Reportedly Rated

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the most anticipated sequel of the year, and the the hype for its release is only heating up with every new look at the film. Though the film has been generous with various TV spots, fans have been waiting for another full trailer to get a much better look at the film before it’s eventual release. Things have been relatively quiet on that front, but now the final trailer has been reportedly rated and is on the way.

As spotted by Trailer Track, the fourth and presumably final trailer for Godzilla: King of the Monsters has been officially rated for a release by Consumer Protection BC. This could mean that the final trailer will be on the way sooner than we think.

According to the details from the trailer rating, this fourth trailer was officially classified as being suitable for either general or restricted audiences on April 18th. The trailer itself will run for two minutes and 16 seconds, but there’s currently no telling when the trailer will officially arrive. Current theories for the trailer posit that it will be attached to Avengers: Endgame releasing later this week. So the Godzilla: King of the Monsters trailer may find its way online before this Thursday.

Though the film is also teasing a sort of appearance during Game of Thrones on April 21st, so fans are wondering if we’ll get the new trailer then or whether or not this will be another TV spot. Either way, we’ll be seeing more of the sequel soon!

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31st with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

