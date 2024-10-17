Godzilla Minus One Is Returning to Theaters with All-New Footage

Godzilla has been around the block quite a few times, and one of his latest runs broke records across the board. Last winter, the world tuned in as Godzilla Minus One hit theaters, and the Japanese film blew away every expectation. From its stunning VFX to its intense script, the movie ended its historic run with an Academy Award to its name. And now, a new report has confirmed Godzilla Minus One is returning to U.S. theaters with all-new footage.

Over at AMC, the theater chain updated its listings online, and it was there fans noticed the return of Godzilla Minus One. The listing confirms the movie will return to AMC Theaters later this year for the kaiju’s 70th anniversary. The movie will screen for a limited time, and it will come complete with 10+ minutes of exclusive content

Videos by ComicBook.com

GODZILLA MINUS ONE IS RETURNING TO U.S. THEATERS

“The Academy Award Winning film is back in theaters to celebrate the King of the Monsters’ 70th anniversary, with approximately 13 minutes of exclusive bonus content to mark the release of the first film. Japan, devastated after the war, faces a new threat in the form of Godzilla. How will the country confront this impossible situation,” AMC Theaters describes the showing.

As you can imagine, Godzilla fans are hyped about the prospect of brand-new content. There is no telling what goodies are in store for these screenings, but netizens would be down to watch some never-before-seen footage. However, such a release seems unlikely. In the past, director Takashi Yamazaki has spoken about the production of Godzilla Minus One, and he said there was only one scene that got cut from the movie.

“There was one scene, however, on Odo Island in the beginning when Shikishima lands. I had a scene in my mind I thought of it after we were done with production so unfortunately they wouldn’t let me shoot pick-ups,” the director admitted. Sadly, Yamazaki was not given the leeway to shoot the deleted scene in full, but storyboards of the scene could exist. And if it gives us a better look at a young Godzilla, sign us up.

WHAT’S ON THE HORIZON FOR GODZILLA?

Godzilla Minus One stands as one of the best movies to ever tackle the kaiju, and his story is far from over. Not only are fans pleading for a sequel to Godzilla Minus One, but Hollywood is doing its own thing with the monster. Back in 2015, the MonsterVerse kicked off, and the franchise has more projects in the works.

Following the release of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the MonsterVerse is working on a new feature that will drop in March 2027. The movie will see Grant Sputore take the director’s chair while David Gallaham inks the script. Despite pleas from fans, director Adam Wingard will not be involved with the follow up to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The director began working on the MonsterVerse with Godzilla vs Kong, and many hoped Wingard would see a complete trilogy through.

Outside of theaters, the MonsterVerse is also taking over the small screen. Last year, the franchise released Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a live-action drama that streamed on Apple TV+ exclusively. A second season has been ordered and casting is already underway on the project. In the first season, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters explored the foundations of MONARCH, the secret organization that tracks kaiju across the globe. When a researcher’s death brings his two families together, his kids end up learning more about the secrets hidden by MONARCH. The show’s second season will continue to unravel the family’s mystery all while dealing with the trauma associated with kaiju attacks, so netizens better buckle in.

What kind of project do you want to see Godzilla tackle next? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.

