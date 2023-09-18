Godzilla Minus One Launches New Key Visual

Godzilla Minus One will be stomping its way across theaters around the world later this year, and fans have gotten a new look at the next incarnation of the kaiju with a new key visual! Godzilla Minus One will be the first incarnation of the Kaiju seen in the Reiwa era, and it's going to be dramatically different from what fans have seen before. Not only aiming to stand out from TOHO's own past but Legendary's MonsterVerse version of Godzilla, Godzilla Minus One will be taking place at a very important period in the past for Japan as they deal with another terrible disaster.

Godzilla Minus One will be introducing a new form for Godzilla, and fans have been steadily getting looks at this newest makeover with each new promotional image shared for the upcoming movie. This includes the newest promotional key visual (spotted by @KaijuNewsOutlet on social media) that further highlights how this Godzilla will be tearing its way through an already destroyed Japan, and teases the kind of terror we'll see in the new film. Check it out below:

A new "Godzilla Minus One" promotional image has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/Pqsk8l1ciS — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) September 17, 2023

How to Watch Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla Minus One will first be hitting theaters in Japan on November 3rd, and will be releasing across the United States and Canada beginning on December 1st. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases what to expect from Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

How are you liking the newest makeover for Godzilla so far? What are you hoping to see in Godzilla Minus One? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!