Godzilla Minus One’s Takashi Yamazaki Turned Down Many Offers in Favor of Next Godzilla Film

It turns out that Godzilla Minus One’s writer and director Takashi Yamazaki had turned down many offers following the film’s success in favor of coming back to direct the next Godzilla film instead. It was officially announced earlier this month that Toho is now working on the next major Godzilla film together with Godzilla Minus One’s writer and director Takashi Yamazaki. Very few details have been revealed about what to expect from the new project, but it’s no surprise seeing Toho and Yamazaki collaborating again as Yamazaki has been very vocal about wanting to return and work on a new Godzilla film.

It’s also a wise business move as Godzilla Minus One is the most financially and critically successful Godzilla film in Toho’s 70 year history of the franchise. It’s something Yamazaki is fully aware of as well as revealing to the crowd during a special Godzilla Festival 2024 this year. While the director was not able to reveal anything new about the next film other than the fact one is being worked on, Yamazaki also mentioned that he had to turn down multiple offers for other projects in favor of returning to work on the next Godzilla film.

Godzilla Minus One’s Director Turned Down Offers In Favor of Godzilla

As reported by Cinema Today in Japan, Yamazaki shared his excitement about the new announcement, “We’re going to be shooting a new Godzilla movie!” As the director couldn’t reveal any new information about the upcoming film, Yamazaki noted his excitement about the future, “I’m here to tell you that I can’t announce any more about the new film,” Yamazaki continued. “I’m really happy to see this excitement. I’m also happy that there are so many children here. Godzilla has gradually become something for adults, so the fact that there are more children as fans and that the next generation is growing is really good for Godzilla‘s future.”

But Godzilla‘s success also seems to be of a creative double edged sword, “Godzilla Minus One went a little too well, and a lot of hurdles have come up. Thinking about it, I feel like this might be the worst draw,” Yamazaki noted. “I’ll do my best!” That positive reception also led to offers that Yamazaki just couldn’t take because he wanted to return for the next Godzilla, “I started receiving all kinds of great [film] offers…I can’t tell you what offers they were. I turned them down, crying tears of blood, because they were making a new Godzilla movie.”

What’s Next for Godzilla?

Yamazaki is confirmed to be returning for Toho’s next Godzilla film, but there have not been any details revealed about what to expect from it. It could be a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One, or could be a new film telling a different story entirely. Yamazaki has shared his passions with fans, so it’s clear that there’s someone who really loves the kaiju working on the next major film. In a final statement to fans during Godzilla Fest, Yamazaki stated, “It’ll take a little longer, but I’ll do my best to make a Godzilla film that will surpass Godzilla Minus One, so please look forward to it! Thank you very much.”

It’s been an overwhelmingly positive response to Godzilla Minus One, so continuing with the same creative team for a new film makes a ton of sense. There’s no need to fix what isn’t broken, and there’s a chance that Yamazaki will be able to pull off an even bigger feat with the next major film whenever it does finally make its debut around the world.

