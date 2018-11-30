‘Godzilla’ Launches New Monarch Social Media Campaign

Godzilla: King of the Monsters officially ended its post-production phase earlier this year, so now fans are going to start seeing way more hype building before the film premieres next May.

This includes a cool new social media campaign involving the in-universe Monarch Sciences, that’s been “sharing” materials featuring strange monster sightings.

[X] MONARCH ALERT: Unusual oceanic activity reported in north Philippine Sea: mysterious blue lights. Report any similar global phenomena to #MonarchSightings. pic.twitter.com/4Mx4C1qH8m — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) November 26, 2018

Under the hashtag #MonarchSightings, the Twitter account for the film features some “sightings” in the wild. In the tweet above, fans can see that mysterious blue lights have been spotted in the Philippine Sea and it’s been drawing those in the area towards it out of sheer curiousity. This is most likely a reference to Godzilla himself, who is accented by blue lights in the new film.

Another example seems to point to Mothra as bioluminescent rays, or “God Rays,” have popped up in a mysterious location. The “God Rays” comment is most likely a reference to Mothra’s power in the original films as well. Both of these monsters have been seen in the newest international trailer for the film, so fans will be glued to this Twitter account to see what’s teased next in this way.

⋈ REACH MONARCH: Civilian operatives, report unusual light patterns or global monster activity to #MonarchSightings today. pic.twitter.com/v9Q85spXEI — [MONARCH] (@MonarchSciences) November 27, 2018

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such, “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). The sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who had been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years.