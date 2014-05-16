Godzilla Unleashes First-Look at New Beer Line

✖

Godzilla has recently made a name for itself with two feature length films having been released in the west in the forms of the titular Godzilla and Godzilla: King of the Monsters, with the lizard king set to return next year in a battle against King Kong but it seems as if the kaiju is getting its own beer line later this year! With the world of giant monsters that was originally created by Toho Studios being well represented in this new beer line, we can't wait to see if this alcohol makes its way to North America in the future!

Next year's Godzilla Vs Kong is set to feature the current lizard king who had earned his crown during the previous movie in the Legendary franchise, directed by Adam Wingard of Blair Witch and The Guest fame. Though we aren't sure if there will be an official beer line for this titanic crossover, this is definitely the next best thing as these beers will be themed after Godzilla himself, along with Mothra, Mecha Godzilla, and King Ghidorah respectively. Premiering at the Godzilla Festival Online 2020, the beer line is being created by Shiraito Sake Brewery and is currently up for pre-sale with a release date of this November!

Twitter Outlet Kaiju News Outlet shared the first look at this unique beer line that shares the look at these four new kinds of alcohol that will feature the likes of Godzilla, Mecha Godzilla, Mothra, and King Ghidorah and allow fans to experience the world of kaiju in a brand new way:

A new set of Godzilla themed beer has been revealed. The products are a part of the Izakaya Godzilla line that is being released for the upcoming Godzilla Festival Online 2020 event.https://t.co/LCjAT8S25O pic.twitter.com/X4qRGoRA0c — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) October 16, 2020

Godzilla has unleashed scores of merchandise upon the world since debuting decades ago in Japan as commentary about man's march toward nuclear weaponry, and we would imagine that we will continue seeing bigger merch released down the line as the kaiju and his world continue to grow in popularity. Certainly, we could see a beer line coming to celebrate the battle between the lizard king and the current ruler of Skull Island!

