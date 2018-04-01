‘Godzilla’ Rampages In A New Terrifying Escape Game

Godzilla is one of the most terrifying monsters in movies, but did you ever wonder what it would be like to try and escape from the behemoth yourself? Luckily, and a bit unluckily, one new game from Japan has you covered!

The Japanese puzzle room production company SCRAP is set to launch, “Escape From Godzilla” an escape game that has players solving puzzles as Shin Godzilla rampages outside.

“Escape From Godzilla” is set in the world of the most recent film, Shin Godzilla, and players are set in the “Giant Unidentified Creature Special Disaster Countermeasures Office” in Kabukicho, Shinjuku and are tasked with putting a stop to Godzilla’s rampage before it’s too late.

SCRAP’s “Escape from Godzilla” game will begin on April 26, and be held in the first basement floor of Tokyo Mystery Circus, in Kabukicho, Shinjuku. Tickets for the event will run interested fans 3,800 yen each and the official website for the event (which you can check out here) is currently taking reservations for sessions in May, April, and June.

SCRAP describes the new event as such:

Japan’s peace crumbled away in an instant with the news:

Godzilla is destroying Tokyo with every step he takes.

At this rate, Japan will be annihilated.

The government must protect their citizens,

so they gathered experts from various departments and created the Giant Unidentified Creature Special Disaster Countermeasures Office (aka: Kyosaitai).

You are a member of the Kyosaitai.

Your weapon: Japan.

The Self-Defense Forces, the research institutes, the government…

If you don’t make use of everything Japan has, you won’t be able to defeat Godzilla.

It’s do or die. You pick up the phone and make the call.

‘Mr. Prime Minister, we have a way to kill him.’

The battle to determine the fate of the country starts now.

You vs. Godzilla.

Who will win?”

Japan recently celebrated Shin Godzilla in another cool way by erecting the largest, whole body, three-dimensional Godzilla statue ever made in Japan, standing on top of a 50-centimeter platform.

Would you go toe-to-toe with Godzilla? Let us know in the comments!

Shin Godzilla was a major success in Japan, earning seven Japanese Academy Awards and was the highest grossing live-action film made in Japan in 2016. Unfortunately, a follow-up to Shin Godzilla cannot happen until at least 2020 thanks to a live-action deal with Legendary Pictures, meaning production of the Shin Godzilla had to be rushed so as to not clash with Legendary’s Godzilla releases, and the film released in July 2016 in Japan to over 446 screens. It was number one at the box-office opening weekend, with its gross tripling that of Toho’s last Godzilla film, Godzilla: Final Wars in 2004.

via Japan Today