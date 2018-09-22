Final ‘Godzilla’ Anime Film Shares New Images, Plot Synopsis

Godzilla’s final anime film, Godzilla: The Planet Eater, will be making its big debut in Japan soon (before releasing on Netflix in other regions at a later date) and to celebrate, the film has revealed the official story description for the much anticipated finale.

As teased by the first teaser and poster for the film, the final film in Godzilla‘s anime trilogy will feature a huge battle between the largest incarnations of Godzilla and King Ghidorah yet.

Godzilla: The Planet Eater‘s official website describes the story of the final film as such:

“20,000 years into the future, the Earth is ruled by Godzilla. Pitted against him are the straggling remnants of the human race. The final chapter, GODZILLA:The Planet Eater, finds the Mechagodzilla city, the peak of scientific evolution and mankind’s best hope, burned to cinders. Godzilla Earth reigns supreme but he has one more challenge: the winged creature, KING GHIDORAH.”

Along with the film's plot synopsis, the official website has also revealed a few new promotional images featuring the new take on King Ghidorah, which seems to have turned the famous kaiju into a being of pure energy. You can check them out in the gallery.

XAI, who performed the theme song for the first two films in the trilogy, will return to perform the final film’s theme song, “live and die.” Much of the staff has carried over from the other two films in the anime trilogy. Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita are directing the film for Polygon Pictures, Nitroplus’ Gen Urobuchi has created the story concept and screenplay for the anime trilogy, and had worked on series composition for the trilogy with Yusuke Kozaki.

Hiroyuki Morita serves as assistant director, Naohiro Yoshihara serves as the technical director, Yuki Moriyama designs the characters for CG, and Yukihiro Shibutani serves as art director for the trilogy. The film also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, Tomokazu Sugita, and new additions for the final film, Saori Hayami and Kenichi Suzumura as main character Haruo’s parents.

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). The sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who had been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years.