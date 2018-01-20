‘Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters’ Has Some Hardcore Kaiju Easter Eggs

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters put a fresh anime spin on the franchise, and fans have certainly been drawn to it after its premiere on Netflix. Not only does it do enough to draw in new fans to the titular monster, but it’s full of interesting Easter Eggs for the truly dedicated kaiju fans.

Inverse combed through the film and took note of the deep cuts the animated film has for kaiju fans, featuring many mainstays of the franchise but also some surprising new additions.

These range from more recognizable monsters like Hedorah the smog monster, Anguirus, and Rodan, to lesser known kaiju like Kamacuras (from Son of Godzilla), Dagahra (the villain kaiju in Rebirth of Mothra II), and Orga (from Godzilla 2000: Millennium).

The biggest Easter eggs, however, are the new addition to the franchise Dogora, a jellyfish monster whose first appearance was in its own film Dogora, and the first glance at the new MechaGodzilla design.

MechaGodzilla’s appearance in the Planet of the Monsters is a big deal because it and the new Godzilla, Godzilla Earth, will duke it out in the next anime film, Battle Mobile Breeding City.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first of an animated trilogy from Toho and was released in Japan on November 17, 2017. It is directed by Kobun Shizuno and Hiroyuki Seshita, with Toho Animation and Polygon Pictures handling production duties. It also features a strong voice cast for the Japanese version which includes Yuuki Kaji, Takahiro Sakurai, Mamoru Miyano, Junichi Suwabe, Kana Hanazawa, and Tomokazu Sugita. The English dub cast has not be released as of this writing.

The anime film brings a whole new anime spin on the monster, named “Godzilla Earth,” and seeing him brought to life in a different level of CG than the films in the West is surely interesting. The sequel, Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi (which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City) will feature a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who has been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years. It will also feature an appearance of Mecha Godzilla, so not only will fans be treated to an animated version of Godzilla but one of the coolest rival Kaiju, Mecha Godzilla.

Toho and Netflix’s animated Godzilla film trilogy will definitely be a project standing out among the rest of the storied franchise. For those waiting on more Godzilla, the Western version of Godzillawill be soon be premiering its sequel Godzilla: King of Monsters in March 2019, and Toho’s own Shin Godzilla is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD courtesy of Funimation.

