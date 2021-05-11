Godzilla Nearly Got an Adaptation From Quentin Tarantino

✖

Quentin Tarantino is well known for making films that have become legendary thanks in part to their ability to homage films from the past and blend the creator's trademark dialogue into each installment, and it seems as if the creator of such movies as Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill had an informal pitch when it came to the king of the monsters himself, Godzilla. Though Tarantino has obviously never created a story within the universe that made the likes of Godzilla, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and so many other kaiju famous, it's clear that the prolific director definitely had some ideas in mind.

Tarantino had discussed in the past his informal idea to a Godzilla story and how humanity would react to the giant king of the monsters, with mankind wondering whether it should be treated as a god, as per the article released by Games Radar:

“The whole idea of Godzilla's role in Tokyo, where he's always battling these other monsters, saving humanity time and again - wouldn't Godzilla become God? It would be called ‘Living Under The Rule Of Godzilla’. This is what society is like when a big f--ing green lizard rules your world,”

Tarantino was originally slated to enter the world of the cosmos with his own take on the universe of Star Trek, but the picture never came to fruition, though with Legendary MonsterVerse's universe apparently continuing following the success of the latest crossover, Godzilla vs. Kong, this is definitely a never say never scenario. Though official details about the return of the MonsterVerse are still anyone's guess, rumors have begun circulating that director Adam Wingard will return and a new project that seems to be titled "Son of Kong".

Quentin Tarantino's latest film was Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which retold a tragic tale from the history of the movie-making scene with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt at the forefront. Tarantino himself has gone on record that his next film will be his last, apparently retiring from the world of film, so fans of the director are definitely on the edge of their seats to discover what the last movie in his resume will be.

