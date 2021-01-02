New Godzilla Soundtracks Take Us Back To The Showa Era

✖

The lizard king is set to have a big year in 2021, with the long-awaited arrival of the crossover film of Godzilla Vs Kong, pitting the current King of the Monsters against the ruler of Skull Island thanks to Legendary Pictures, but this isn't the only thing being offered to Kaiju fans as soundtracks of Godzilla's "Showa Era" are now available to purchase. Created by the company Waxwork Records, the vinyl soundtracks will include movies from the Godzilla series starting in 1955 and ending with the Showa Era's conclusion in 1975 with the "Terror of Mecha-Godzilla"!

The "Showa Era", for those who might not be familiar, was the first time that audiences were introduced to the threatening lizard that would both act as friend and foe to humanity during Godzilla's long tenure in films. With the first film in the series introducing Godzilla as a response to the nuclear age, the kaiju would open up a new world of giant monsters that would eventually make their way to North America after having a long run in Japan. With the company Criterion releasing a Showa-Era Collection of the films earlier this year, this collection of soundtracks would make for a welcome addition to any kaiju fan's roster!

WaxWork Records revealed that the Vinyl Collection is currently available through their website, offering the compilation of records for around $450 USD for the fifteen films that make up Godzilla's tenure within the Showa Era that was released in Japan throughout the decades:

GODZILLA: The Showa Era Soundtracks, 1954-1975 18xLP Box Set is On Sale Now! https://t.co/Eta8DFrFJ6 pic.twitter.com/0bIUmNYmZg — Waxwork Records (@waxworkrecords) January 1, 2021

The future for Godzilla in films is uncertain in Japan and North America following the release of Godzilla Vs Kong from Legendary Pictures later this year, but we definitely wouldn't be surprised to get news sooner rather than later that the King of the monsters will be making its return to the silver screen. With so many different iterations of the lizard king being released over the years, it would be interesting to see just what form the kaiju takes!

