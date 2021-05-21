New Godzilla vs Kong Synopsis Surfaces Online

✖

A new synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong has surfaced online! There has been a lot of attention pointed toward the massive follow up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters as the last year of COVID-19 and other production related delays have shrouded the final MonsterVerse film in mystery. Fans have seen very little from Godzilla vs. Kong, and now it's currently slated for a Spring 2021 release in theaters and the HBO Max streaming service (though that has already sparked some notable issues behind the scenes according to some reports). But a new synopsis has surfaced online.

As spotted by @KaijuNewsOutlet on Twitter, the upcoming official novelization for the film has been revealed with an updated description for the events of Godzilla vs. Kong that teases the following, "Humanity fights for its future as Godzilla and Kong embark on a path of destruction that will see the most two powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in an all-out war!"

Written by Greg Keyes, the official novelization for the film will be hitting shelves on May 25, 2021. This will be a few days after the currently slated release date for the film itself, May 21, 2021, as Godzilla vs. Kong releases in theaters and on HBO Max the same day. This film will only be one of the massive Warner Bros. film slate scheduled for a same day release on HBO Max, but it stands out as one of the most anticipated.

Godzilla vs. Kong is rated PG-13, and the most recent synopsis (beyond this surfaced once for the novel) describes the film as such, "In a new world where man and monster now coexist, Monarch must lead the way to a prosperous future alongside the Titans, keeping humanity in check. However, rival factions that want to manipulate the Titans for war begin to rise under the guise of a nefarious conspiracy, threatening to wipe out all life on the planet. Meanwhile, on Skull Island, strange seismic activity draws the attention of Godzilla and Kong alike."

What do you think of this newest synopsis for Godzilla vs. Kong? What are you hoping to see in the final film of Legendary's Monsterverse quadrilogy? Are you one of the fans upset it will also be releasing on HBO Max? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!