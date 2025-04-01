Godzilla Goes Super Saiyan in New Series

Godzilla has had to go through some changes in recent years to make sure that it could retain its status as the King of The Monsters. In The MonsterVerse, the lizard king was able to power up by absorbing energy from other kaiju during the events of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. As Legendary’s MonsterVerse continues to find new ways to push its kaiju-packed universe, a new Godzilla-focused series is about to see the giant beast attaining a new level of power that makes Godzilla look like he is a part of Dragon Ball Z.

Super Godzilla is a new comic book series from IDW that will be written and drawn by comic creator Matt Frank. The creator is no stranger to the kaiju world as he has had a hand in series such as Godzilla: Unnatural Disasters, Mothra: Queen of The Monsters, and Godzilla: Rage Across Time. For this upcoming series, set to release later this year, the story will, according to Frank, be based on the Super Nintendo video game of the same name. Based on what takes place in this past Nintendo entry, this upcoming series might be one worth checking out if you are looking for one of the strongest iterations of the lizard king to date.

Godzilla Goes Super Saiyan

IDW

As Matt Frank mentions in his social media post, the upcoming story will see Godzilla getting a major boost in a similar vein as the Super Nintendo game of the same name. In the events of the game, King Ghidorah is brought back from the dead as “Mecha King Ghidorah” to both terrorize humanity and Godzilla in the same breath. Thanks to an uneasy alliance, mankind realizes that the King of the Monsters is going to need an upgrade if it hopes to compete with the three-headed monstrosity. Using “S-Energy,” humanity transforms Godzilla into “Super Godzilla” and creates one of the most powerful takes on the creature.

THE KING OF THE MONSTERS JUST GOT EVEN STRONGER!

Prepare for the new comic series based on the classic video game, #SuperGodzilla! Written and illustrated by @spankzilla85, get ready for #Godzilla to evolve to the next level later this year! pic.twitter.com/SPtwQjp5AB — Matt Frank is working on MOTHRA for IDW!!! (@spankzilla85) April 1, 2025

Godzilla’s Marvel Crossovers

Besides Godzilla continuing to release new series thanks to IDW Comics, the lizard king recently has begun fighting against several members of the Marvel Universe. The first issue of the crossover mini-series, Godzilla Vs. The Fantastic Four, saw Galactus choosing King Ghidorah as his new herald, boosting the dragon’s power by infusing it with the Power Cosmic. To fight this new threat, Godzilla received a wild upgrade of its own by receiving the power of the Silver Surfer.

Ironically enough, Godzilla’s power-up in the Marvel Universe is only the first of many transformations the kaiju has seen. A veteran artist on Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Jared Krichevsky, noted in the past that the King of The Monsters’ upgrade was based on Goku’s Kaioken attack from Dragon Ball Z, rather than Super Saiyan Rose, as many originally expected. Krichevsky stated, “I didn’t see Goku Rose until years later. But I did base the transformation off of Kaio-Ken. Yeah, it was always supposed to be a temporary transformation. In the movie, he absorbs the DNA of Tiamat.”

