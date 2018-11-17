‘Godzilla: The Planet Eater’ Teases Ghidorah vs Godzilla

Godzilla has a slew of foes, but there are some fans know better than to mess with. When it comes to Ghidorah, the three-headed dragon has the worst of reputations, and a brand-new trailer for Godzilla: The Planet Eater shows why.

Recently, a new promo for the third Godzilla flick when live. The film, which will complete Toho’s on-going anime trilogy, hit theaters in Japan earlier this month. Now, a new TV spot for the film is out, and it shows Ghidorah going to war.

As you can see above, the clip begins with Ghidorah going rogue in space. The glowing dragon is bigger than ever before, and one shot sees the dragon come in close to a nearby space craft.

The trailer continues, and it ends with Godzilla going against Ghidorah. The kaiju is shown powering up its atomic energy before firing an attack at Ghidorah. The action shots are mingled with cutscenes starring the franchise’s human leads, but it is Godzilla fans will be wanting more of.

If you’re eager to check out this new film, you may have to wait awhile before screening it. Right now, Godzilla: The Planet Eater is only available in Japanese theaters. Netflix will stream the sequel exclusively once its dubs are recorded, but the film will likely not go live until early 2019.

For those wanting to know about about the final Godzilla outing, you can check out its official English synopsis below:

“20,000 years into the future, the Earth is ruled by Godzilla. Pitted against him are the straggling remnants of the human race. The final chapter, GODZILLA:The Planet Eater, finds the Mechagodzilla city, the peak of scientific evolution and mankind’s best hope, burned to cinders. Godzilla Earth reigns supreme but he has one more challenge: the winged creature, KING GHIDORAH.”

So, will you be watching this final film? How do you like this design for Ghidorah?