Godzilla vs. Kong Director Explains How Transformers Inspired the Film

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has hit the ground floor running since hitting theaters and HBO Max, pitting the current king of the monsters against the ruler of Skull Island, and in a recent interview, director Adam Wingard stated how he found inspiration from an unexpected source in the Transformers. With the Legendary Pictures' blockbuster tearing up the charts at the box office in theaters and with the number of streamers watching the long-awaited brawl to end them all, fans are waiting to hear if the MonsterVerse will continue and/or if we'll see Godzilla and Kong battle one another again in the future.

Though a new Transformers movie has yet to be confirmed, the series is continuing to find popularity via the recent animated series released on the streaming service of Netflix. Later this year, both Godzilla and Kong will be joining the Autobots and Decepticons on the platform via the animated series of Godzilla: Singular Point and Skull Island respectively. A crossover has never taken place between the mechanical offspring of Cybertron and the most popular kaiju, but we definitely live in a world where crazier things have happened.

(Photo: Warner Bros Pictures & Paramount Pictures)

Adam Wingard had an interview with the outlet Inverse, the director of the kaiju confrontation went into detail about how the designs of the Autobots and the Decepticons were applied to Godzilla vs. Kong and how the original Transformers animated movie was his greatest theatrical experience:

"I just always loved the simplicity of the [classic] Transformers designs, so I tried to create a look to the character that was punchy and just had a bit more simplicity. There's an immediacy to his shape and outline. The Transformers animated movie from the '80s with Orson Welles was one of the best movie experiences for me as a kid growing up. Period."

Wingard himself is definitely no stranger to the world of pop culture, as his previous works include the likes of Blair Witch, The Guest, and Netflix's Death Note. While, as mentioned earlier, we have yet to get confirmation that another entry in the MonsterVerse is in the works, the director has stated that he has plenty of ideas for how the universe of Legendary Pictures' take on Godzilla, Kong, and other giant monsters will continue if they are given another shot.

What do you think of Transformers' influence on Godzilla vs. Kong? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.

Via Inverse