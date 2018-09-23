‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Reportedly Begins Filming Next Month

As the major Godzilla sequel, King of the Monsters, continues to set up Legendary’s Monsterverse, fans have been wondering when the final film in the quadrilogy would finally begin production.

Rumors have been swirling that Godzilla vs. Kong would begin filming in early to mid-October, and now one more piece of evidence has arrived pointing to its possible start of production.

Let them fight. pic.twitter.com/d0bMQnRQvt — Reel News Hawaii (@reelnewshawaii) September 20, 2018

Twitter user @ReelNewsHawaii found the following sign for “Apex” in Hawaii, and it could mean that filming will begin soon. For those unfamiliar, “Apex” is the confirmed working title for Godzilla vs. Kong and while the film is not scheduled for a release until 2020 it seems production for the film is heating up.

It’s no mystery why production is heating up as fans have wanted to see Legendary’s new versions of Godzilla and King Kong do battle ever since it was announced that they shared a single universe. The first tease for the battle came during the after-credits scene for Kong: Skull Island, which revealed that Skull Island existing in the same universe as Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah.

Fans will soon see the titans battle in 2020, but stay tuned to ComicBook.com for any future filming updates. Fans won’t have to wait long for the Monsterverse’s next film entry, however.

Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 31, 2019, with Godzilla vs. Kong scheduled for a 2020 release after.

The synopsis for Godzilla: King of the Monsters reads as such:

“The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

If you’re itching for more Godzilla right now, you can currently find the first two anime films featuring the famous beast stomping on Netflix. The first of the new trilogy, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, was released in Japan on November 2017 (and on Netflix domestically in 2018). The sequel, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle is now on Netflix as well. It features a dark future where the last remaining humans must battle Godzilla, who had been wreaking havoc for 20,000 years.