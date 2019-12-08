First Godzilla vs Kong Footage Released at CCXP

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most anticipated films coming next year because it’s set to wrap Legendary’s major quadrilogy reinventing the climactic battle between Godzilla and King Kong. But that anticipation hit a roadblock recently when it was reported that the new film would be delayed several months from its initially planned March release to November. But what’s making matters a little more interesting is that the first clip from the film has actually found its way online. Released during the Warner Bros panel at CCXP, the brief clip shows some action in the film.

Although this look at the film is brief, it does tease some intense action that Godzilla and King Kong fans are hoping that they’ll love. The major thing that stands out, too, is that there’s no longer a huge size difference between them.

Here’s a clip of the Godzilla vs Kong footage at CCXP! pic.twitter.com/7lwdgtHIjY — Miregoji326: everything Godzilla! (@miregoji326) December 8, 2019

Directed by Adam Wingard, Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated for a release November 11, 2020. There’s currently no word on a rating yet as of this writing, and tthe final film in Legendary’s MonsterVerse quadrilogy stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Shun Oguri among many others.

The film is officially described as such, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Following the admittedly weaker box office and critical response to Godzilla: King of the Monsters than expected, Godzilla vs. Kong does have a lot of pressure on it not only as a sequel but as a film that wraps up the saga that began with 2014’s Godzilla. But now that footage from the film is starting to make its way out there — no matter how brief — there is a hope that we’ll see a teaser trailer of some sort soon. If at the very least, some promotional images or posters. But it still might be a bit of a wait.