Could Godzilla Not Be In The Sequel To Godzilla Vs. Kong?

On its surface, this may seem like a ridiculous question. It's a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong, why wouldn't the king of the lizards make an appearance? Well, there is some room for doubt when it comes to the rumored title of the sequel which was making the rounds last year. With it being hinted last year that Godzilla Vs. Kong's director, Adam Wingard, would be returning to helm the project, the rumor came to fruition earlier this month, it might also be possible that the rumored title of "Son of Kong" is real.

Quickly following last year's release of the Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse crossover, The Hollywood Reporter released the rumor that not only was Wingard set to return to this world of Kaiju, but also that the next movie might be titled "Son of Kong" rather than Godzilla Vs. Kong Part 2. This could potentially mean that a new generation of giant monsters will be introduced and see new iterations of both Kong and the lizard king hitting the scene. Certainly, with there being plenty of beasts that have yet to be adapted into the MonsterVerse from the Toho universe, from which they were originally spawned, the playing field might change where it's possible that Godzilla and even Kong might not appear.

This wouldn't mean that we would never see Legendary's take on the king of the monsters again, as Apple TV+ is currently working on a television series that is set to expand on the MonsterVerse and presumably would have plenty of screen time for Godzilla to rampage his way around the world. While details about this upcoming series are few and far between, recent rumors surrounding the series see Wyatt Russell, aka US Agent from Falcon And The Winter Soldier, potentially being scouted for the leading role.

This wouldn't be the first time that we've been introduced to the offspring of the ruler of Skull Island, with 1933's Son of Kong introducing a twelve-foot version of the massive ape that fought alongside humans for most of the movie. Of course, in this follow-up to the original King Kong, Godzilla was nowhere to be seen as it predated the lizard king by a number of decades.

Needless to say, it's of course a very real possibility that Godzilla returns, though the MonsterVerse might also be looking to deliver kaiju fans a curveball.

