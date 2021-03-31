Godzilla vs. Kong: First Look at Mechagodzilla Revealed

✖

The first look at MechaGodzilla has been revealed for the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong! With the fight between the two titular titans finally upon us next month, there has been a whole host of new footage and promotional materials released for the upcoming film. With these two fighting in the Monsterverse, fans had been wondering whether or not it would draw the attention of any of the other monsters from TOHO's classic franchises. The first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong seemingly shared a first look at a new take on MechaGodzilla, and it seems that was indeed the case according to some new merchandise.

Heredia Clothing released a new listing for an upcoming shirt based on the upcoming Godzilla vs. Kong (although the listing has been seemingly removed at the time of this writing), and it features a full look at the new Monsterverse version of MechaGodzilla. It should be noted that Mechagodzilla has not been officially confirmed for an appearance in promotional materials just yet (despite major clues to the contrary). Here's a look at the new shirt as spotted by @EINomqui on Twitter:

La marca @HerediaClothing nos da la primera imagen oficial de #Mechagodzilla, gracias a una camisa de manga larga parte del merchandising de #GodzillaVsKong. pic.twitter.com/O35HdbnBSl — ElNomqui (@ElNomqui) February 26, 2021

Luckily it won't be too much longer before we get to see this new MechaGodzilla design in full as Godzilla vs. Kong releases in theaters on March 31st, and will be available for streaming on HBO Max for 31 days following that initial release. The film is rated PG-13 and its official description begins as such, "Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond."

The synopsis continues as such, "But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

What do you think of the new Mechagodzilla design? Hoping to see it in action in Godzilla vs. Kong? What do you think its ultimate role will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!