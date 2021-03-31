Godzilla vs. Kong Debuts Best Poster Yet Overseas

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has debuted its best poster yet for its release overseas! Godzilla vs. Kong has finally made its debut in theaters and HBO Max after much anticipation, and the box office performance for these early days has reflected how much fans had been looking forward to the climactic fight between the two titular Titans. While many are already looking ahead to what the future of Legendary's MonsterVerse could be, this is because the film offers a ton of potential threads to look into with one particular addition in the Hollow Earth.

Without going too much into detail for fans who might not have seen the film in full just yet, at one point in the film Godzilla and Kong look at each other through two completely different gravities. It's kind of a wild situation tying the Hollow Earth into the human world, and it's this playing of perspectives that's the focus of the newest international poster for the film taken to an artistic new level. Check it out below as spotted by @KaijuNewsOutlet:

A new official #GodzillaVsKong poster has been released. pic.twitter.com/XLmfmzsxAu — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) April 2, 2021

This Hollow Earth fight between the two can currently be seen in Godzilla vs. Kong as it's still making its way through theaters worldwide. In North America, fans have the option of either hitting up theaters or checking out the new film on HBO Max. Godzilla vs. Kong is rated PG-13 and is officially described as such:

"Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

