Godzilla vs Kong Is Being Review-Bombed by SnyderVerse Campaign

Godzilla vs Kong has yet to make landfall in the United States, but it seems some reviewers are acting like they’ve been given a peek at the film. After all, reports have come in that a small group of netizens has started review-bombing the MonsterVerse epic, and they are doing so in a bid to teach Warner Bros. a lesson.

The whole thing got underway on IMDb, a go-to movie databank. Godzilla vs Kong has already drawn hype with audiences as the movie has earned lots of cash overseas. Its success has rubbed some fans of the SnyderVerse the wrong way. There are those who find the release ill-timed given the growing movement of fans asking to restore the SnyderVerse, so those upset fans have decided to review-bomb Godzilla vs Kong.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the beginning, netizens began the push against the MonsterVerse movie with a call for a boycott. However, the whole thing escalated even further as Godzilla vs Kong grew closer to its release. Now, IMDb has marked the upcoming movie at a 7.5 in part due to dozens of one-star reviews. Many of these comments directly nod to the SnyderVerse campaign as the reason for having one star, but there are plenty pushing back against the ploy.

After all, Godzilla vs Kong has been given tons of ten-star reviews. Even some diehard SnyderVerse fans are working against those in the minority trying to punish a random movie for the alleged sins made by Warner Bros. Pictures. This isn’t the first time SnyderVerse fans have been called out for taking grievances too far as a statement was put out by Warner Bros. not long ago. It was there Ann Sarnoff, the CEO of Warner Media Studios, disavowed any fan who acted aggressively about Justice League or harassed studio employees.

“We’re always going to listen to our fans, but we are in service of the broadest fanbase and we owe them an integrated, holistic strategy… For certain fans that want singular voices, they may be disappointed, but we would ask them to be patient and see what we’ve got in store because perhaps the newer voices in the mix will have just as compelling stories to tell.”

Now, it falls to fans to make their decision on Godzilla vs Kong by themselves. As for the SnyderVerse, it seems there are no plans to continue director Zack Snyder’s vision for Justice League on screen. But if you want to check out his cut of the movie, you can find the lengthy feature over on HBO Max.

What do you make of this vengeful campaign? Do you think it does the Snydercut Movement any good? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – CBR