Godzilla vs. Kong Earns Huge Praise from Mega-Fan Jennifer Hudson

Godzilla vs. Kong has earned huge praise from a surprise mega fan, Jennifer Hudson! Godzilla vs. Kong is quickly heading toward its premiere in North America, and not only has the Monsterverse climax started to hit international theaters (to massive success already), there have been several audiences in North America who have had a chance to check out the new film before its official release. Counted in this first batch of lucky individuals is multi-award winning actress and artist Jennifer Hudson. Sharing her review of the film with fans on Twitter, Hudson revealed just how big of a Kong mega-fan she really is with surprising aplomb.

Showing her support for Team Kong (which is likely going to take many Godzilla fans by surprise), Hudson had the following review for Godzilla vs. Kong while showing off her major fandom, "[Godzilla vs. Kong] is a must-see on the big screen! I literally screamed thru the whole movie! Can u guess whose team I’m on ? As a kid I used to kiss the TV when King Kong came on ! N now I have a mural of him in my garage!"

.@GodzillaVsKong is a must-see on the big screen! I literally screamed thru the whole movie! Can u guess whose team I’m on ? As a kid I used to kiss the TV when King Kong came on ! N now I have a mural of him in my garage! #GodzillaVsKong is in theaters March 31! #TeamKong pic.twitter.com/eCDFGvUE29 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) March 22, 2021

Regardless of whether you are Team Godzilla or Team Kong, it won't be long before the rest of the world gets to see the fight as Godzilla vs. Kong is still making its way through theaters worldwide. In North America, fans will have the option of either hitting up theaters or checking out the new film on HBO Max. Godzilla vs. Kong is rated PG-13 and is officially described as such:

"Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

