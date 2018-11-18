First ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ Set Photos Surface

Godzilla is preparing to stomp into theaters with a big film next year, but the monster already has its eyes on the future. In 2020, the infamous kaiju will hit the screen with King Kong in tow, and first set photos from the crossover have hit the Internet.

Over on Twitter, Just Jared caught attention when it posted a few set shots from Godzilla vs. Kong. The film began production in Hawaii earlier this fall, and it seems several cast members are hard at work on the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, Just Jared snapped photos of Eiza Gonzalez and Alexander Skarsgard on the set of Godzilla vs. Kong. The two actor joined the sequel’s star-studded cast in the last month, and fans are already dissecting these stills to uncover what Godzilla secrets they can.

Alexander Skarsgard and Eiza Gonzalez were spotted filming #GodzillaVsKong for the first time! See the pics: //t.co/SD6iP3rowE — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 16, 2018

Unfortunately, the stills do not reveal anything major about the sequel, but fans get a glimpse of the actors in costume. Both Skarsgard and Gonzalez can be seen in gold-and-black tactical suits. In one of the shots, Skarsgard is seen throwing a punch at an armed man donning the same uniform, so fans are piecing together what this feud could be about.

So far, there is no word on what characters these stars will play in Godzilla vs. Kong, but several reported details were shared about Skarsgard’s role. According to Variety, the star is said to be playing the leader of a military unit involved in tracking creatures like Godzilla. There is no way of knowing whether this branch is connected to Monarch, the shadowy agency introduced in 2014’s Godzilla. So, for now, fans can begin piecing together theories for this epic crossover starting with these first-look stills.

If you need some help getting those theories going, Legendary gave fans some footing this month to ground their ideas. Godzilla vs. Kong released its first synopsis to celebrate the start of production, and you can read the blurb below:

“In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

Are you ready to check out this big MonsterVerse sequel? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!