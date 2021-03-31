Godzilla vs Kong Sets the Stage with Another New Poster

✖

Godzilla vs. Kong has set the stage for the fight between titans with a new poster! The Monsterverse will be reaching its climax as the titular titans will finally be coming to blows with the fourth film in this massive quadrilogy. There are still several major questions as to what we can expect to see in this next phase of the franchise, and even more questions about how this fight between the two is going to play out. Promotional materials for the film have only increased these questions, and that's especially true for the newest poster!

Godzilla vs. Kong will soon be hitting theaters and streaming on HBO Max later this month, and the main draw of the franchise is of course the titular fight. That's the focus of the newest poster of the series which places the two of them firmly in a boxing promotion as it's likely going to be one of the ways to easily get attention with a fierce yet simplified take on the massive film. Check it out:

A new #GodzillaVsKong poster has been released. The new poster will reportedly be displayed at bus shelters. Source: Collider pic.twitter.com/SQekWniL03 — Kaiju News Outlet (@KaijuNewsOutlet) March 6, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong releases in theaters and will be streaming on HBO Max beginning on March 31st in the United States (though it's release in other territories is still being worked out as of this writing). The film will be rated PG-13 and it's officially described as such, "Legends collide in “Godzilla vs. Kong” as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond."

The synopsis continues as such, "But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth."

But what do you think? Excited to see Godzilla vs. Kong later this month? Who do you think is going to be the winner of the big fight between the two titans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!