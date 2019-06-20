Godzilla vs Kong Is Reportedly Unlikely To Change Release Date

While Godzilla Vs Kong will definitely be releasing next year, 2020, the rumors of when the film will drop have been changing regularly since the release date of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Director Adam Wingard, the creative mind behind such horror films as The Guest and Blair Witch, will be mounting this large scale kaiju war between our favorite giant lizard and ape. A recent article from Hollywood outlet Deadline may lead us to believe that the movie won’t be moved from its original domestic date of March 13th of next year.

Deadline reported the news that Warner Brothers, while attending the event CineEurope, stated that Godzilla Vs Kong would be releasing internationally on March 11th of next year, leading one to believe that the domestic release would be somewhat close to that. While initial reports stated that the movie may be pushed back a few months, if not much later in the year, this news drop leads us to believe that the release date has not changed.

Godzilla Vs Kong will bring the modern “Legendary” creatures to blows as they seemingly fight for the crown of the “King of the Monsters”. Several teasers in the recently released Godzilla film pointed toward Kong making landfall sooner rather than later, with his home of Skull Island being mentioned and the awakening of the Titans clearly having an affect on him.

With Godzilla taking the crown at the end of his latest sequel, the monster king has several Titans living in his kingdom that may back him up against the giant ape. Scylla, MUTO, Titanus Behemoth, and Titanus Methusallah are just a few of the kaiju that knelt to their newfound king following Godzilla defeating King Ghidorah.

Do you think that Godzilla Vs Kong will stick to its release date? Who do you think will win in this titanic clash? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and kaiju.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents. The film is officially described as such: “The new story follows the heroic efforts of the cryptozoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient superspecies, thought to be mere myths, rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”