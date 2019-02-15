New Fan-Poster Breaks Down Odds For ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’

Godzilla: King of the Monsters may be one of the most anticipated releases of the year, but fans are looking even farther into the future for what could be the biggest monster fight in Legendary’s Monsterverse quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong.

One artist is helping hype up this huge match between titans with a neat fan poster calculating the odds for each kaiju going into the fight. You can check it out below.

Artist @bill.b.couture on Instagram shared the above infographic as a fun exercise. He doesn’t make an official choice as to which way this fight will go, but gives fans enough details here to imagine just how the fight will go between the two Titans. Notably, his take on Godzilla is that the Monsterverse version is “virtually indestructible” and seems to have a lot more advantages its bringing to the fight such as size and power.

But he doesn’t count Kong out either. It’s got its own share of advantages such as its youth, intelligence (which was shown off during Kong: Skull Island with the use of weapons, and movement ability. While Kong might not be as invincible as Godzilla, it seems the concept Couture imagines is that Kong will be able to damage Godzilla’s pride through the fight. Fans wouldn’t mind if the two Kaiju come to a begrudging respect, especially if it’s the result of an epic fight.

Godzilla vs. Kong is currently slated to release in theaters May 22, 2020. Directed by Adam Wingard, based on a story by Terry Rossio, and produced by Alex Garcia, the film stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Lance Reddick, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Damien Bichir.

Godzilla vs. Kong is officially described as such, “In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.”

While much of the film is still kept under wraps, fans will soon get to see exactly how Godzilla: King of the Monsters leads into this titanic battle. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters stars Millie Bobby Brown, Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, Kyle Chandler, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.