Godzilla vs Kong Director Says MonsterVerse Movies Need Fewer Humans

Godzilla Vs. Kong has been bringing in some serious money since it landed earlier last month internationally and in North America streaming on HBO Max and in theaters, and director Adam Wingard hasn't been shy about revealing the secrets of the latest Monster-Verse film. In a recent interview, Wingard also took the opportunity to discuss the fact that Legendary Pictures' universe needs to have fewer human characters in general and instead focus far more on the kaiju side of things that has helped make Warner Bros' film franchise become such a hit with Godzilla, Kong, and other giant beasts.

Wingard had plenty of experience when it came to horror and science fiction feature-length films, with his previous films including The Guest, You're Next, Death Note, and Blair Witch to name a few. The director of Godzilla Vs. Kong had some big shoes to fill as the previous Monster-Verse films were directed by some serious examples of creators in Hollywood, including the likes of Gareth Edwards, Michael Dougherty, and Jordan Vogt-Roberts that helped expand the Legendary Pictures' take on the giant monsters. Though there has yet to be any news with regards to the Monster-Verse continuing following the arrival of Godzilla Vs. Kong, there are plenty of other kaiju that would be excellent entries into these new stories in the West.

Entertainment Weekly had the opportunity to chat with Adam Wingard about the idea of future giant monster movies having fewer human characters, with the director stating that "people are ready for it" when it comes to films that focus far more on the kaiju.

Throughout Legendary Pictures' Monster-Verse, the production company certainly hasn't been afraid to add some big-time Hollywood actors to round out the human actors that face down Godzilla, Kong, and the other kaiju that populate their world. With the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson, John Goodman, Brie Larson, and John C Reilly being only the tip of the iceberg, it will be interesting to see if humans factor in far less if Legendary's Monster-Verse continues following the titanic battle between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island.

