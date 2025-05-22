Netflix Will Lose One of Godzilla’s Best Movies Sooner Than You’d Hope

The King of the Monsters might wear a kaiju crown but that doesn’t guarantee that Godzilla will permanently remain a part of some of the biggest streaming services. Despite the MonsterVerse doing big numbers across the board, garnering the Legendary Pictures’ universe a bright future, Netflix is preparing to drop a major adventure for the lizard king. In creating a new empire, Godzilla teamed up with Kong to fight against new threats from the Hollow Earth that seemed a little too familiar. Taking on dark iterations of themselves, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is an action-packed crossover that is unfortunately about to leave Netflix’s streaming library.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will leave Netflix on June 14th next month, leaving a kaiju-sized hole in the streaming service’s roster. Luckily, Netflix isn’t the only place where you can catch this titanic crossover. As of the writing of this article, The New Empire is still available to stream if you have subscriptions to either MAX or Amazon Prime and if the past is any indication, the MonsterVerse entry might appear on more platforms. Considering this latest kaiju excursion had big implications for the universe’s future, it is definitely one to watch for Godzilla and Kong fans alike.

A New Empire Forged

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire did see the Skull Island ruler and the King of the Monsters fight for a brief moment but eventually, the two kaiju put their differences aside to take on a far greater threat than one another. Skar and Shimo were dark reflections of the duo, with the former using the latter to rule the Hollow Earth with an army of giant primates. Creating one of the biggest battles of Kong and Godzilla’s lives, the implications of the fight’s finale will be felt in the MonsterVerse for some time.

Kong has gone from being the ruler of Skull Island to becoming the king of the Hollow Earth itself, dethroning Skar and befriending Shimo in the process. While Godzilla arguably remains the strongest kaiju walking the Earth, ruling an underground kingdom isn’t in the cards for the lizard king. Luckily, kaiju fans haven’t seen the end of either party as there are plenty of projects in the works from Legendary.

The MonsterVerse’s Future

Earlier this month, Legendary confirmed that the third entry in this kaiju crossover will be titled Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. While the story of this third outing remains a mystery, fans can expect it to hit theaters on March 26th, 2027. On top of this movie, Apple TV+ is set to release a second season of the spin-off series, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The streaming service isn’t stopping here however as they are also working on a mysterious new series that will also expand Legendary’s kaiju-packed franchise.

Want to stay in the loop when it comes to the MonsterVerse? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Godzilla and Kong