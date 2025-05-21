Kong x Godzilla Ride Announced

Godzilla and Kong are shining bright these days, as the two popular kaiju are riding high thanks to Legendary’s MonsterVerse. With a third crossover film on the way featuring the ruler of Skull Island and the King of the Monsters, Apple TV+ is working on the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and a mysterious spin-off series in the kaiju-packed universe. Now, not only are the giant monster duo getting a new thrill ride, said attraction will finally give King Kong his due and put him at the top of the billing following the long “Godzilla x Kong” moniker for the pair.

Lotte World is a theme park in South Korea that first opened in 1989, spending decades routinely teaming up with big entertainment franchises across the board. Set to open this December, Lotte described the upcoming attraction that takes fans into the MonsterVerse with a press release that breaks down the big announcement, “Lotte World Adventure, through its license with Legendary Entertainment and Toho Co., Ltd., will open the world’s first Monsterverse attraction, Kong x Godzilla: The Ride, this December. This groundbreaking new ride, will be a multimedia dark ride and is currently under construction on the site of the existing Jungle Adventure. Kong x Godzilla: The Ride marks the first fully immersive theme park experience to bring the Monsterverse to life. With the help of Godzilla, Kong will take riders through a thrilling adventure of his newfound kingdom.”

Kaijus Rising

Lotte World CEO Oh-Sang Kwon shared the following statement regarding the major attraction set to open in the final month of 2025, “KONG X GODZILLA: THE RIDE will offer an immersive experience into the world of global movie IP. Lotte World Adventure has always opened new horizons in theme parks through various challenges, and we will continue to strive to provide new experiences for our visitors.”

While this new theme park attraction is centered on the MonsterVerse, it isn’t the only place where kaiju fans can be a part of Godzilla’s world. In Seibuen Amusement Park in Japan, Shin Godzilla director Takashi Yamazaki is working on a new ride landing this summer, meaning that the giant beasts are well represented across the board when it comes to theme parks.

A Supernova is Coming

Earlier this month, Legendary announced that the third entry in the kaiju-crossover series will be titled Godzilla x Kong: Supernova. While no story details have been released as of yet for this upcoming movie, the title leads us to believe that an extraterrestrial threat might be on the way to the MonsterVerse. So far, we have yet to see an alien threats land in the Hollow Earth but it would make sense if the Western take on Godzilla’s world finally dipped its toes into extraterrestrials.

