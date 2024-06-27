Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Lands Streaming Release

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire made its reign known earlier this year, and now, the movie is heading to streaming. The latest entry of the MonsterVerse has locked down its debut on Max some months after its debut in theaters. The film will begin streaming on July 4th, so MonsterVerse fans will not want to miss the addition.

If you are not caught up with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the movie was released at the end of March, and it has been a juggernaut at the global box office. Not long ago, the film managed to become the highest-grossing entry of the MonsterVerse to date. With $567 million earned globally, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a force of nature, and fans will be able to watch it on Max soon enough.

Of course, the rest of the MonsterVerse is on Max as well. You can find the series starting with Gareth Edwards' Godzilla from 2014. The only parts of the MonsterVerse missing from Max are two TV series: Skull Island and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. The first is an anime produced for Netflix, and the second series is a live-action drama that is exclusively streaming on Apple TV+.

Want to know more about Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? No problem. You can read up on the movie's official synopsis below for all the details:

"The new installment in the Monsterverse puts the mighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal deadly threat hidden within our world that threatens the existence of their species and our very own, as well as diving deep into the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond. Delving straight into the origins of Hollow Earth, this film will explore the ancient Titan battle that brought man and monster together forever."

Will you be tuning into Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire once it hits streaming? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!