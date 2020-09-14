Golden Kamuy Shares New Season 3 Posters

✖

Golden Kamuy is one of the many anime projects making its grand return this Fall, and now it has shared brand new posters to hype up this launch. The first two seasons of the series wrapped up their run back in 2018, so fans have been waiting quite a while to see what was next from Golden Kamuy. With a third season of the series confirming that it would be releasing this Fall, it's been a pretty tough wait for fans as the wait to see these long awaited new episodes. But now we've gotten a glimpse into what we can expect!

Golden Kamuy's third season will be releasing in Japan on October 5th, and the official Twitter account for the series has shared a new set of posters teasing the dual journeys that the main characters will be on with the premiere of the third season. Check out the new posters for yourself below:

It's not yet been confirmed where the third season of the series will be streaming upon its release in Japan, but it will most likely be available through Crunchyroll once again much like the first two seasons. They describe the series as such, "The story takes place in the mighty Northern field of Hokkaido, the time is in the turbulent late Meiji Era. A post war soldier Sugimoto, aka, “Immortal Sugimoto” was in need of large sums of money for a particular purpose…. What awaited Sugimoto, who stepped into Hokkaido’s Gold Rush with dreams of making a fortune, was a tattoo map leading to a hidden treasure based on hints inscribed on the bodies of convicts in Abashiri Prison?! The magnificent nature of Hokkaido vs vicious convicts and the meeting with a pure Ainu girl, Ashiripa!! A survival battle for a hidden treasure hunt begins!"

Are you excited for Golden Kamuy's return for its third season? What did you think of the first two seasons of the anime? Which Fall anime return are you most looking forward to seeing in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!