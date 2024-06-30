Wait, Is Goodbye, Eri Eyeing an Anime Adaptation?

With Look Back now in theaters, is Goodbye, Eri going to get an anime next?

Goodbye, Eri stands as one of the most celebrated manga releases of the past decade. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto may have became a household name with Chainsaw Man, but his one shots turned him into a legend. Back in 2022, the release of Goodbye, Eri took the world by storm, and now netizens are asking an important question: Is the one shot ready for an anime?

The whole discussion has come to light thanks to Look Back. For those who don't know, Fujimoto has a number of one shots to his name, and Look Back is one of his best. This week, the manga came to theaters as Look Back's movie premiered to rave reviews. With the film a success, it didn't take long for netizens to eye Fujimoto's library of works, and its untouched standout is Goodbye, Eri.

In the past week, rumors have swirled that Goodbye, Eri is eyeing an anime adaptation, but nothing has been said officially. Fujimoto is keeping his focus on Look Back these days, and Shueisha hasn't said a peep. However, given the success of Goodbye, Eri, an anime order would not be surprising.

After all, the lengthy one shot deals with complex topics like grief and the sanctity of memory. Goodbye, Eri focuses on the life of Yuta Ito, a boy who is enamored with film making. The hobby leads Yuta to Eri when he's at his lowest, and the pair go on to make a wild film inspired by their own lives. As Goodbye, Eri moves forward, the friends are challenged with sudden tragedies which leave them reeling. As for fans, they are forced to question whether Yuta's recollection is as trustworthy as it seems, and Eri's own secrets spark discord once the narrative continues.

Heralded as one of Fujimoto's best works, Goodbye, Eri is a thrilling drama. It would make for an excellent movie, so really, its film adaptation is a matter of when rather than if. The one shot is far too popular to ignore, and with Look Back dominating local theaters in Japan, you can bet Fujimoto is negotiating a deal for Yuta if he has not already.

Want to know more about Goodbye, Eri? You can read up on the manga's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Yuta's moviemaking career started with a request from his mother to record her final moments. After her death, Yuta meets a mysterious girl named Eri, who takes his life in new directions. The two begin creating a movie together, but Eri is harboring an explosive secret."

Do you think Goodbye, Eri would make for a good anime? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!