This Viral Tweet Proves A Hilarious Amount Of Anime Was Just Donated To Goodwill

Goodwill is a great place to donate items you rarely use, and that not surprisingly includes many anime video tapes, DVDs and Blu-ray fans don’t have space for. But one viral tweet proved that sometimes you can be a bit too generous.

It turns out, donating 2400 anime DVDs to Goodwill is entirely possible. What’s even wilder? They were 2400 copies of the same four episodes of a single series.

Hi i work at goodwill and someone donated 2400 copies of episodes 71-74 of Yu Yu Hakusho??????? pic.twitter.com/GDbzqHtUzC — tyler ฅ‹♡ﻌ♡›ฅ (@spunkytora) May 8, 2018

As noted in the twitter by user @spunkytora, someone “kindly” donated 2400 copies of a small Yu Yu Hakusho home video release labeled “The Seven.” The release only has Episodes 71-74 which span from when Yusuke and the others find out about Sensui’s plan to open the tunnel to the Demon World, and from when Yusuke has the fight with the Psychic assassin Doctor in a hospital.

This is a completely random batch of episodes, and in such a wacky amount that it definitely begs the question of who owned so many copies of this episode. @spunkytora later explained in the Twitter thread that they were donated by someone who owned a store nearby and they just were no longer worth the cost of storage.

As Goodwill is also a business, unfortunately the wacky story ends with 3/4 of the donation being thrown out according to @spunkytora. On the other hand, it just proves how big Yu Yu Hakusho was during its heyday that the idea of owning 2400 copies of this single volume was a sound business practice.

For those unfamiliar with Yu Yu Hakusho, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi and follows the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a teenage delinquent who loses his life when he is hit by a car trying to save a child’s life. After passing a series of tests, Yusuke is allowed to return to the living world but with a few caveats. With the gained ability to see spirits and demons, Yusuke is given the title of “Underworld Detective” and must solve various cases of spirits running amok in the living world.

Yu Yu Hakusho was as well known for its fashion sense as it was for its story and fights. It is also one of the few anime series where the fandom is often evenly split between the original Japanese language release and the English dub. The fact it’s returning in some form will definitely be a huge get for fans who have been fondly looking back on the series for years now.

The series will be getting a new OVA which will be bundled along with the fourth part of its 25th Anniversary Blu-ray, with part four shipping in October (which includes the final Demon World arc of the series). The first release covers the Spirit Detective arc (the first 26 episodes) along with both movies, and will ship on July 27. The second release covers the entire Dark Tournament arc, and ships on August 28, and the third set includes the 28-episode Chapter Black arc, and ships on September 26 in Japan.

The new OVA special will cover two stories. The first is “Two Shots,” which is a side-manga story that reveals how Kurama and Hiei first met and is represented by the brand new key visual above (which is a recreation of the cover page to the “Two Shots” manga entry), and the second is “All or Nothing” which will adapt the second-to-last chapter of Yoshihiro Togashi’s original manga.

Produced by Studio Pierrot, who animated the original anime series as well, the OVA will feature the returning staff of director Noriyuki Abe, and the voice cast of Nozomu Sasaki as Yusuke Urameshi, Shigeru Chiba as Kazuma Kuwabara, Megumi Ogata as Kurama, and Nobuyuki Hiyama as Hiei.