An Official Gravity Falls x Duck Tales Crossover Has Landed (And No One Noticed)

Many Disney fans have been hoping to see the employees of the Mystery Shack and the citizens of Duckburg make future appearances in potential sequels. What said fans might have missed is that a brand new official crossover has landed that smashes these two universes together. Thanks to a Disney animated series, Grunkle Stan and Scrooge McDuck find themselves fighting for the same treasure and if you can believe it, the voice actors of both characters have returned for the legendary crossover. Alex Hirsch and David Tennant reprise their roles in a crossover that might have fallen under the radar, but you can watch it right now.

To give you some background on the two beloved series, Duck Tales was a 2017 reboot of the original animated series that saw Hughie, Dewey, and Louie living with their uncle Scrooge. Big stars such as David Tennant, Danny Pudi, and Ben Schwartz led the series and garnered three season before bringing its fan-favorite show to a close. On the flip side, Gravity Falls received just as much acclaim if not more. The story of Mystery Falls had two seasons to its name, ending in 2016 but garnering quite the following thanks to its hilarious characters and wild mysteries. If you asked us originally whether or not we’d see these two series crossing over, we might not believe you but here we are.

disney

Gravity Falls x Duck Tales: Enter The Chibiverse

For those who might not know about the “Chibiverse,” the series is a free animated series available to watch on Disney Now’s website. Beginning in 2022, the series has routinely featured some of the biggest characters from some of Disney’s largest properties co-existing in one story. For example, the series has brought together series such as Phineas And Ferb, Amphibia, Big City Greens, Kim Possible, The Owl House, and even Gargoyles.

In the first episode of Chibiverse’s third season, Grunkle Stan assembles a crew of familiar faces in hopes of stealing Scrooge McDuck’s fortune. Hilariously calling his crew “Stan’s Twelve,” the old animated man helps create the new crossover sees both David Tennant and Alex Hirsch return to their roles as Scrooge McDuck and Grunkle Stan once again. While this might not see the main universes colliding, many animation fans might be chomping at the bit to check out these classic animated characters make a comeback. You can watch the latest episode of Chibiverse by clicking here.

Gravity Falls Revival

While Duck Tales might not be returning for any new seasons, the Mystery Shack might be preparing for a comeback. In 2024, a Disney executive confirmed that there have been talks regarding a Gravity Falls revival. Considering how the animated series ended, it would be easy enough to bring back Dipper, Mabel, and Grunkle Stan. The executive’s exact quote read, “You know, we’re in conversations with Alex. He’s about to publish a book with Disney on his project. And we also do some shorts. So never say never.”

Want to stay updated on the wild world of animation crossovers?