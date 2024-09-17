Gremlins: The Wild Batch Trailer Unleashes the Mogwai for Season 2

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is coming back for a new season with a new title in tow, and Gremlins: The Wild Batch has shared a new trailer and poster for the new season! Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai helped to expand Warner Bros. Discovery's fan favorite franchise with a new animated entry taking place before the events of the first Gremlins film. Going back all the way to the 1920s in China, the animated series focuses on a new main character who meets Gizmo for the first time and kicks off a whole new mystery about the origins of the Mogwai themselves.

With the first season setting the stage for an even wilder follow up to come, Gremlins: The Wild Batch is seeking to capitalize on that promise by fully unleashing the Mogwai in the coming episodes. New guest stars, new stories, and new mysteries are promised to come in this new iteration of the series, the action is moving over to San Fransisco and America as something's on with Gizmo. You can check out the newest trailer for Gremlins: The Wild Batch in the video above, and poster for the new season below.

(Photo: Poster for Gremlins: The Wild Batch - Amblin Television / Warner Bros. Animation)

What Is Gremlins: The Wild Batch?

Gremlins: The Wild Batch takes place a year after the events of the first season as Sam and Elle are moving from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, and it kicks off a wild new adventure. Returning voice cast members from the first season include the likes of Izaac Wang, Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh, and George Takei. Joining the cast for the second season are Simu Liu, Michael Paul Chan, Ronny Chieng, Keith David, John Glover (who once played a role in the franchise in Gremlins 2: The New Batch), Will Forte, Kelly Hu, and Jimmy O. Yang.

Original Gremlins director Joe Dante serves as a consulting producer on the series for Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation. Steven Spielberg serves as executive producer alongside Amblin Television Presidents Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, and Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president, Sam Register. Tze Chun returns as showrunner and executive producer following the first season, Brendan Hay serves as executive producer, and Michael Chang and Dan Krall are supervising producers for the animated series. But it won't be too much longer before we get to see the new episodes of the animated series in action.

When Is Gremlins: The Wild Batch Coming Out?

Gremlins: The Wild Batch will be streaming with Max beginning on Thursday, October 3rd. The new season teases that Sam and Elle will be seeking out a new evil group of Mogwai will coming across all sorts of mysterious new creatures along the way. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu will be joining the new episodes as Chang, who is teased as an "a handsome, impossibly charming bootlegger and son to one of San Francisco Chinatown's most powerful and influential families."

With his family thinking he's dead, and through some other supernatural shenanigans, Chang will be crossing paths with Sam and Elle and becomes their guide across America as they try and head to Chinatown. The first season of the series helped to open up the Gremlins franchise in a whole new way not seen in the original films, and the newest look at this second season continues to tease that it's all going to get much bigger as these kids make their way through a dark new adventure in America. But we'll get to see it all in full next month.