Gridman Universe Movie Releases New Trailer and Poster

Studio Trigger and Tsuburaya Productions' Gridman Universe is gearing up to hit theaters overseas later this year, and now it's hyping up what fans can expect to see in this giant crossover with a new trailer and poster showing it off! Following the end of both SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynanzenon, it was announced that fans of both franchises would soon get their chance to see the anime once more with a special new project bringing all of the casts of characters together. This turned out to be a new movie promising a massive new threat that the casts of both series needed to take on.

The story for this massive crossover has yet to be revealed, but it won't be much longer before fans overseas will get to see it all in action. Gridman Universe is now slated for a release across Japan on March 24th, and you can check out the newest trailer for the film in the video above (featuring Masayoshi Oishi's theme song for the film, "uni-verse") and the newest poster teasing the cast crossover and a new Gridman form below from the film's official Twitter account:

What to Know for Gridman Universe

There have been no international plans made known for Gridman Universe as of this writing, unfortunately, but you can currently catch up with both SSSS.Gridman and SSSS.Dynazenon now streaming with Crunchyroll. Gridman Universe will feature a returning cast and staff from the two TV series with Akira Amemiya returning to direct the new movie for Studio Trigger, Keiichi Hasegawa returning to write the script for the new movie, Masaru Sakamoto returning to craft the new character designs, and Shiro Sagisu returning as composer.

Returning from SSSS.Gridman are Hikaru Midorikawa as Gridman, Yuya Hirose as Yuta Hibiki, Yume Miyamoto as Rikka Takarada, Soma Saito as Sho Utsumi, Ryousuke Takahashi as Caliber, Katsuyuki Konishi as Max, Aoi Yuki as Borr, Masaya Matsukaze as Vit, and Mayumi Shintani as Rikka's mother. As for SSSS.Dynazenon, returning voices include the likes of Junya Enoki as Yomogi Asanaka, Shion Wakayama as Yume Minami, Yuichiro Umehara as Koyomi Yamanaka, Chika Anzai as Chise Asukagawa, Kenichi Suzumura as Knight, Karin Takahashi as The 2nd, Suzuko Mimori as Namiko, and Akari Kito as Hassu.

How do you feel about this newest trailer and poster for Gridman Universe? What are you hoping to see in the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!