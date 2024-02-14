Grimsburg Hypes Premiere With New Teasers

Grimsburg will finally be making its premiere with FOX in just a few more days, and the new animated series is hyping up its premiere with some cool new teasers! Joining the Animation Domination block for the midseason is a new animated comedy from Jon Hamm. This series blends the brutal nature of cop procedurals, but adds a comedic twist by turning everything up a notch. After holding a special premiere for the first episode of the series earlier this year, fans have been anxious to see the full series making its return later this month as it joins the Sunday night line up.

Grimsburg will be airing on FOX this Sunday evening, and the Animation Domination shows will finally return for their new episodes as part of the midseason schedule. This includes FOX's other shows, so fans will soon get to see new episodes of their respective favorites all over again for the next few months. To get hyped for this new series, Grimsburg has shared a behind the scenes video of the cast (which you can check out in the video above) and a special Valentine's Day flavored teaser that you can find below.

When to Watch Grimsburg

Grimsburg will be officially kicking off its run with FOX beginning on Sunday, February 18th as part of the new Animation Domination line up. Starring Jon Hamm as Marvin Flute, Erinn Hayes as Harmony Flute, Rachel Dratch as Stan Flute, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Rufis Pentos and Mr. Flesh, Kevin Michael Richardson as Detective Greg Summers, and Greg Chun as Lieutenant John Kang, the series was created by Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel (who also serve as co-executive producers alongside Jon Hamm) with Chadd Gindin also serving as showrunner and executive producer.

As for what to expect from the new series, FOX teases Grimsburg as such, "In Grimsburg, Marvin Flute (Jon Hamm) may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there's one mystery he still can't crack — his family. Now that he's back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he's got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know."

