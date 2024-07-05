Spy x Family Studios Unveils New Movie, Grotesque

CloverWorks and Wit Studio are a match made in heaven. With the two production houses joining forces to work on Spy x Family, the juggernaut of a franchise focusing on the Forger Family, they have both seen major success due to their “fusion”. While this year’s Anime Expo has focused on some returning favorites so far, including Beastars, Suicide Squad Isekai, Trigun, and more, the upcoming project featuring Wit and CloverWorks will be an entirely original work. Grotesque remains shrouded in mystery but that didn’t stop the studios from releasing a new trailer to give fans a look at what is to come.

Alongside CloverWorks and Wit, the upcoming anime project will be directed by anime veteran Atsushi Nishigori. If the name sounds familiar but you can’t quite put your finger on where you’ve heard it, the animator has worked on projects including, but not limited to, Rebuild of Evangelion, Darling in The Franxx, Kill La Kill, Promare, Spy x Family, and even Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away. As anime fans have seen if they watched any of Nishigori’s works, the director can be quite energetic when it comes to bringing characters and their battles to the screen.

Grotesque Trailer

Presently, Wit and CloverWorks have been tight-lipped regarding what the story of Grotesque will be but the new trailer does give anime fans some clues. Thanks to the supernatural elements shown in the trailer, it seems that anime collaboration will have similar elements to the likes of Mob Psycho 100 and/or Jujutsu Kaisen. Scheduled for 2025, the project is sure to take the anime world by storm.

If you want to learn more about JOEN, the studio that was created thanks to the collab between Wit and CloverWorks, here’s how the studio describes itself and its goal, “CloverWorks and WIT STUDIO will work together to utilize their strengths to the fullest across the entire production process, from the planning stages to the final product. As we will be involved in every step of the creative process, we will be able to ensure that the final product will be high quality and produced with the values of the target business in mind. In addition to our collaboration with CloverWorks and WIT STUDIO, we also intend to use the industry connections provided by them to expand our scope and collaborate with various studios, producers, and creators to build a framework that allows us to prioritize those involved in the production process.”