Spy x Family Reveals How Its Co-Production Works

Spy x Family isn’t just one of the most highly anticipated anime series of the spring season, but one of the most anticipated series of 2022 overall. Following the story of a master spy, Twilight, who has to accomplish a mission by putting together a faux family, it turns out that his soon-to-be daughter and wife are harboring secrets of their own. With the series being brought to life by studios Wit and CloverWorks, a new schedule has revealed which animation houses will be working on which episodes of the first season of this long-anticipated adaptation.

For fans who might be unfamiliar with the works of Wit Studio and CloverWorks, Wit might be best known for working on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan and one of the biggest new anime series to arrive in Ranking of Kings. On the flips side, CloverWorks is best known for working on major anime adaptations such as My Dress-Up Darling and The Promised Neverland, so both of these animation studios have definitely earned their credentials, even though their respective works have been quite different. With the premiere episode of Spy x Family, you can definitely see the high quality of animation that is on display when it comes to bringing the life of the Twilight family to the small screen.

According to Twitter Outlet Shonen leaks, Wit Studios will be producing the “odd-numbered” episodes of the series, aka episodes one, three, five, etc, while CloverWorks will be working on the “even-numbered” episodes of the series, aka episodes two, four, six, etc. Therefore, the first episode of the series was produced by Wit, and the next will be produced by CloverWorks, so it should be interesting to see what differences, if any, can be spotted in these respective installments.

If you haven’t jumped on board with this new anime hit, Crunchyroll offered fans the following official description of Spy x Family:

“Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn’t know is that the wife he’s chosen is an assassin and the child he’s adopted is a telepath!”

Via Shonen Leaks