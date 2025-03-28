One of Gundam’s Best Series is Now Free To Watch

The Gundam universe has found longevity thanks to its ability to document stories within different universes and timelines, all of which are united in the fact that they are focused on the space-faring mechs. While the franchise has found plenty of its series and films hitting streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll to name a few, many of these platforms require a subscription with a monthly or annual fee to “get into the robot.” Luckily, one of the biggest and most beloved stories in the Gundam universe has been released entirely for free, so if you’ve been looking to watch one of the best mech anime series, we have great news for you.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team is a series that takes place within the universe of the original story that kickstarted the franchise. The Universal Century timeline might have initially focused on the war between Amuro and Char, who represented the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon respectively, but the universe stretched its legs across multiple stories. Focusing on a more “guerilla” style of warfare, The 08th MS Team is something of a “Romeo and Juliet” style story, with Earth’s Shiro Amada falling for Zeon’s Aina Sahalin and the complications that arise because of this. You can check out the first episode of the series below on the official Gundam YouTube Channel.

If you need a refresher, or introduction, to the now free-to-watch Gundam series, here’s how the official YouTube channel describes The 08th MS Team, “Universal Century 0079. The One Year War has raged on for almost nine months. Now, the Federation is ready to strike back with its own mobile suits. Young Shiro Amada is en route to Earth to take command of a ground unit of Gundams fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia. After being stranded in space with one of the enemy, Shiro is rescued and claims his command. But no sooner does he arrive than his team is given their marching orders. With barely time for introductions, the 08th MS teams heads into battle.”

The Original Gundam Universe Continues With a Twist

While the Universal Century storyline finds its way back to the anime medium in several ways, the original story is preparing to return in a wild new way. Gundam GQuuuuuuX will arrive on Amazon next month, forged by Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno. The story forges a brand new take on the original conflict, imagining an alternate reality wherein the Principality of Zeon prevailed in the war and would go on to create a brand new universe as a result.

The Universal Century is also planning to make various comebacks in other avenues. The sequel to Hathaway’s Flash, the film that focused on the heir apparent to both Amuro and Char, is currently in the works, though a release date has yet to be revealed. On top of this story, Legendary and Bandai Namco are teaming up to create a live-action adaptation of the original story. Regardless of which universe is your favorite, it’s a great time to be a Gundam fan.

